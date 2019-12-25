Floyd Mayweather Named Highest-Paid Athlete Of The Decade

Spread the word!













In somewhat unsurprising news, Floyd Mayweather was named the highest-paid athlete of the past decade.

The former five-weight boxing champion topped a recent Forbes list with his earnings coming at $915 million from 2010 to 2019. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo came in at second with $800 million while Barcelona’s Lionel Messi was third with $750 million.

‘Money May' lives up to the moniker 💵@FloydMayweather tops @Forbes list of highest paid athletes this decade. pic.twitter.com/GzOeVh6Dge — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 24, 2019

The only other combat sports star to make the top 10 was Manny Pacquiao, who Mayweather notably defeated in their lucrative 2015 matchup.

However, “Money” has also had his fair share of other big fights including against Canelo Alvarez in 2013 and his most notable crossover fight with Conor McGregor in 2017. Mayweather is said to have earned a reported $275 million from that fight alone.

Don’t be surprised if Mayweather, 42, continues to rack up the money heading into the new decade either. After all, him and UFC president Dana White are working on something big for 2020.

And given what we know of Mayweather, whatever it is, he is likely to make a lot of money from it as he usually does.

Were you surprised Mayweather topped the list? And what do you think he is working on with Dana White?