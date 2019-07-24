Floyd Mayweather Gets Heated With Manny Pacquiao In Online Exchange

Spread the word!













Talk of a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao is once again beginning to heat up.

Pacquiao comes off a WBA welterweight title victory over Keith Thurman this past weekend. “The Pac-Man” has since been showered with questions about a potential rematch with “Money” after their initial meeting in 2015. Mayweather won the bout via decision, however, it was later revealed Pacquiao was fighting with a torn rotator cuff.

All the talk about a potential rematch seems to have upset Mayweather, who posted the following lengthy statement on Instagram:

“I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own.

“For years, all you heard was that ” Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao”. But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American “fan base” either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.

“My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!”

Pacquiao swiftly responded to Mayweather’s comments with a brief message on his Twitter page:

“.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? if you want to be relevant again… #MayPac2“

.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? 🤔 if you want to be relevant again… #MayPac2 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

Mayweather then posted another lengthy response on his Instagram page:

“SWIPE LEFT Let’s stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to @mayweatherpromotions & PBC events I’m the HNIC!

Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you!

“I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy! I beat you mentally, physically and financially!

Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to!”

Pacquiao responded with one final blow, suggesting he’ll draw up a fight contract and send it to Mayweather for him to sign:

“Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts. But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney“

Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts. But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney pic.twitter.com/SwFGcpT048 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

What do you think about a possible rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao?