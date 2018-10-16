Floyd Mayweather Favored Huge Over Khabib In Possible Boxing Bout

Floyd Mayweather favored big over UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov if they would compete in a boxing bout. You have to give the boxing legend a lot of credit for keeping his name in the news as he is notoriously great at that.

Staying In Headlines

Earlier this year, he talked about a potential jump to MMA then he brought up possibly fighting Manny Pacquiao for the second time, and now he’s got people talking about him fighting Khabib.

How We Got Here

Great marketing sir. Mayweather was last seen when he beat former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor once he defeated him by TKO last year.

Now, after having some comments about the brawl between McGregor and Khabib at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event, this has led to talk about a purposed boxing bout. Nurmagomedov has called out Mayweather for a fight. Thus, betting odds have been released by online sportsbook Bovada which recently listed a line for the fight.

Floyd Mayweather Favored Huge

If the boxing match ever goes down, Mayweather has opened as a 20-1 favorite at -2000 against the UFC lightweight champion in a boxing bout. On the flip side, Nurmagomedov is +900, making him a 9-1 underdog. If you recall, Mayweather opened as a -3000 favorite against McGregor and closed as just a -750 favorite.

Reality

Let’s be real here, this fight isn’t going to happen. The only reason that McGregor fought Mayweather in boxing was due to him being the biggest draw that the UFC had to offer. Also, he’s known for a being a striker and trash talk which helped sell the fight.

Although Khabib can strike, it’s not like he’s known as a knockout artist but rather a wrestler who beats people down on the ground until they quit. The chances of Mayweather vs. Khabib taking place in a boxing ring isn’t likely and there’s a reason Mayweather is such a favorite for this fight.