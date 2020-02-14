Floyd Mayweather Details The Extremely Minimal Training He Did For Conor McGregor Fight

Spread the word!













Floyd Mayweather welcomed Conor McGregor to the boxing world back in 2017 in a mega-money fight.

Although the Irishman made the fight competitive in the opening rounds, Mayweather ultimately finished the UFC star in the 10th round via TKO. It remains to this day one of the biggest combat sporting events of all time, and after McGregor’s successful return to the Octagon last month, Mayweather is teasing a rematch with “Notorious.”

Speaking on the “Drink Champs podcast,” Mayweather detailed that he did extremely minimal training for his first fight with McGregor. “Money” said he only really did situps and pushups in training for the fight. (H/T Bloody Elbow)

“For the Conor McGregor [fight], I didn’t really train,” Mayweather said. “All I did was do pushups and sit-ups. That’s all I did. Pushups and sit-ups, box a few times, hit the bag a few times, because, actually, training camp was in different places.

“I would do training camp in Vegas a few days, [but] sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week. I took it serious, like I said before, I wanted to have some fun in the fight and I wanted to entertain the people.”

McGregor has been very adamant that he believes he could beat Mayweather in a rematch. One of the UFC star’s biggest downfalls in the fight was his cardio burning out in the latter rounds. This allowed Mayweather to then abandon his usual defensive style and open up, eventually putting McGregor away with a barrage of unanswered shots. The victory gave Mayweather his 50th consecutive win in his perfect boxing career.

While Mayweather said he was retired after fighting McGregor, “Money” is now looking to box a UFC star again when he comes out of retirement later this year. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor are the favorites for the job. Also, it’s speculated Mayweather could rematch Manny Pacquiao this year as well. It will be interesting to see how things play out for Mayweather this year.

