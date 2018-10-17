Floyd Mayweather Doubles Down On Khabib Boxing Bout

Floyd Mayweather doubles down on fighting UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a boxing ring.

How It Started

The talk about this potential fight all came once Mayweather made some comments about Khabib starting a brawl following his fight against Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

This led to Khaib challenging the boxing legend to a fight. Although the chances of this fight actually happening are slim, people thought the same thing when McGregor was trying to make a fight happen with Mayweather last year.

Floyd Mayweather Doubles Down

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Mayweather that they will fight and any issues that Khabib has on his side, it will be taken care of. Mayweather also stated that this fight won’t take place under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon but rather in a boxing ring.

“Oh, we fighting! I’m my own boss,” Floyd said in Bev Hills. “So, I can’t say what’s going on on Khabib’s end. But, on my end, we can make it happen. He called me out. So, he gotta come to my world. So, Khabib … you got my leftovers. Whoopy-do.”

Big Bucks

Mayweather isn’t going to do this fight for cheap but rather expects a 9-figure payday as he wants to make $100 million more than he did for his fight against the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion.

Possible Location

In regards to where this fight would potentially take place, he thinks the only option is Las Vegas, Nevada. However, before that can happen, the UFC lightweight champion needs to prove that he can carry himself as a professional inside and outside of the ring.