Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Assault, Footage Says Otherwise (Video)

It looks like a fan is accusing Floyd Mayweather of assault.

TMZ is reporting that 32-year-old Ricco Kimborough recognized Mayweather standing around with his security team at the valet stand at the Fontainebleau Hilton this past weekend (Sat. February 1, 2020) in Miami around 8:30 a.m. Ricco claims he asked for a picture with Mayweather, but “Money” turned him down by saying “I can’t even get a good morning first?”

According to the police report, Kimborough suggests Mayweather’s security team “pushed him away from Mayweather” and Mayweather yelled at him “I’ll beat your ass.” TMZ caught video of the incident, where you can see Ricco and Mayweather shouting at each other. Meanwhile, Mayweather’s security team is trying to defuse the situation. At one point in the video, Ricco can be heard saying, if he’s beat up by Mayweather, “I’ll get all your money too!”

Mayweather responded by saying, “You can get this ass-whooping for free.” With that being said, Mayweather remains relatively calm throughout the video, physically, and showed no signs of an altercation or even getting near Ricco. It was nothing more than trash-talk before getting into his SUV. Miami Beach PD is currently investigating the assault allegations. Check out the video of the incident below.

