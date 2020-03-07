Floyd Mayweather Demands 600 Million To Fight UFC Stars

Spread the word!













Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has named his price for potential fights with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irish superstar has been eager to rematch Mayweather since the pair met in 2017. Whilst both men made a ton of money, McGregor suffer a tenth round TKO loss and is eager to put that right. Nurmagomedov has also called out Mayweather and even suggested a fight with hybrid rules, 11 rounds boxing followed by one round MMA. ‘Money’ is happy to take either man on for the small sum of $600 million.

Speaking at an event at London’s York Hall, promoted by DKM Promotions, Mayweather said. “Like we talked about on social media, there’s two names right now. For myself, the number is $600m. If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it.”

For some by asking for so much money Mayweather is essentially pricing himself out of a fight with either man. His biggest ever payday was against McGregor and earned him $275 according to reports. So to ask for double what he made last time seems a bit far fetched right now.

Especially for Nurmagomedov who responded to Mayweather at the UFC 249 press conference he said. ““600 million dollars, for what, fight with me? Who’s going to give him this money? Not me too. Dana not going to give him 600 million dollars,”

Mayweather also spoke about his fight with McGregor and how it mad business sense due to UFC stars mass support in his home country Ireland.

“In the boxing world as of right now, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight any ordinary fighter. I’m a businessman. The Conor McGregor fight made sense. If it makes money, it makes sense. I don’t fight fighters or compete against competitors that only have cities behind them. If I’m going to fight you, you have to have a whole country behind you. The first fight was entertaining. It’s an entertainment business.” (Transcribed by the Daily Mirror)

