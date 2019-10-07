Five UFC Fights To Make

Spread the word!













UFC proved that it is home to the best fighters in the world numerous times throughout the years. We have witnessed the careers of many legendary fighters and seen their best skills. But, there are always some fights that the fans are eager to watch, but unfortunately never happen. UFC will host the 244, and 245 events in the next few months, so before we unveil the five fights that every fan is eager to watch, let’s have a look at the events and its best fights.

UFC Events

The UFC 244 will be special. We finally witness the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Jorge is the slight favorite with odds sitting at 1/2. Diaz comes in with 17/10. Apart from them, Kelvin Gastellum vs Darren Till will also be an interesting fight. Kelvin’s odds are 4/6 and Darren’s odds are 11/10. As you can see, betting sites in Canada hold the upper hand for Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till, but that doesn’t mean that the outcome of the fights will be in their favor. After all, all of the fighters are skilled and you can’t rule anybody out, especially a fighter like Nate Diaz.

UFC 245 will host the fight between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie. Amanda Nunes’ odds are 1/3 and Germaine’s odds are 9/4. Viviane Araújo and Jessica Eyewill also step in the octagon. Now, without any further ado, here are some of our top fights that every fan is eager to watch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

This is the fight that needs to be made. The fight between Khabib and Tony has been building up in the last couple of years. Both fighters are considered as the best in the division and Ferguson will present a new challenge for Khabib. Dana White recently said that this needs to happen and that it is the next logical step for both Khabib and Tony. The fans are just waiting on a bout confirmation and a date.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3

Conor versus Nate 3 will be pure bloodshed. After Nate beat Conor at UFC 196 by submission, Conor came back at UFC 202 and won by decision in an epic war. A trilogy fight will make the fans happier than ever.

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 3

After Cormier knocked Miocic out at UFC 226 in the first round, a rematch was bound to happen. Finally, the two met again in the octagon at UFC 241, but this time Stipe Miocic came out victorious. Just like McGregor and Diaz, a trilogy is expected from the two fighters. Cormier recently stated that the third fight will be his last.

Nate Diaz vs. Georges St-Pierre

UFC 244 will host Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal and that is a fight that everybody is looking forward to, but what of . But the thought of St-Pierre and Diaz sizing up in the octagon is just as thrilling. So far, there are no rumors of a fight between these two, but who knows, maybe we’ll get it.

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

These two are at war. Even though Khabib humbled Conor at UFC 229, everybody feels like this is not over. Although the chance of getting a rematch isn't likely to happen any time soon, fans are still excited just by the thought of watching another fight between Conor and Khabib.