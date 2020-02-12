Five of the greatest UFC rematches we want to see

Spread the word!













Since being formed in 1993, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has enjoyed great success. Its mixture of raw fight action, big personalities and extreme knockouts has made it very popular across the globe. Of course, many UFC fans also like to up the excitement of any bout by betting on it. The BetRivers sportsbook and similar sites allow fans in locations where online gambling is legal to make money as the action unfolds.

Rematches are one of the best things about this high-octane sport. This sees fighters who have clashed before settle old scores. But which are the greatest rematches that all MMA fans would like to see?

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2

Who can forget the first bout between these two at UFC 229 in October 2018?! To say that it was a passionate and memorable affair is an understatement! Not only did Conor McGregor lose, which was something of an upset, but the mass brawl after the fight also meant that it went down in MMA history. This has left MMA fans crying out for a rematch between the two. If it does happen, expect to see real fireworks again and a bout in which pretty much anything could happen. With McGregor back fighting and the public interest in any such rematch high, this could be one that we see eventually.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3

McGregor is such a huge name in UFC that he is also involved in another rematch that we would all like to see. His fights always promise action – be it trash talking outside of the octagon or getting it on in there! These two have fought twice before with each winning one of the bouts. This has left fans eager to see just who will win the decider and claim to be the better of the two. With McGregor trying to work his way back into a title shot, a big-name bout against Nate Diaz could be tempting for him. If it does happen, expect a close affair that could be hard to call.

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3

Another trilogy rematch that we need to see happen is between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. They have each won once in their past two bouts, which means that a third is needed to find the overall winner. Both big hitters in the heavyweight division, this is a match that would deliver powerful hits and bone-crunching action to fans for sure. In terms of deciding the best heavyweight fighter in MMA, this is the fight that needs to happen – and one that all fans want. The other bonus is that the winner could go on to face Cameroonian Francis Ngannou, which would be another awesome fight to watch.

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes 2

Although the first fight only took place recently, MMA fans are already calling for a rematch between this pair. Jon Jones is already considered to be one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history, but his win over Dominick Reyes in UFC 247 in February 2020 was not definitive. Indeed, many people felt that Reyes should have taken the overall decision. This has meant that fight fans are keen for a rematch to see who really is the best and give Reyes another shot. Whether Reyes could match his performance again is open to debate, but it would make for a fascinating event.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2

Although there are other fights out there for Israel Adesanya in 2020, many fight fans would love to see him take on Robert Whittaker again. Back at UFC 243 in Australia, Adesanya took Whittaker’s title by knocking him out in round two. A rematch between these two would certainly capture the public’s interest and allow them to see if Whittaker can get his middleweight crown back. If Whittaker wins against Jared Cannonier at the upcoming UFC 248 event, it could leave him next in line to fight Adesanya. This is even more likely to happen now that an injury to Paulo Costa has ruled him out of a title fight for a sustained period.

Will the UFC make it happen?

The above five rematches could be all set to make 2020 an even better year for UFC fans than 2019 – if they happen! While it is ultimately up to those in charge of the championship, all fans will be secretly hoping that they come off. If even a couple are given the go-ahead, it will deliver some amazing fighting in the next 12 months.