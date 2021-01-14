2020 was a bumpy time for the UFC. With countless scheduling issues and dropped fights, fans are eager for the promotion to come back strong this year. We have high hopes to see some incredible events and some big names return. These are just some of fighters we can’t wait to see more of this year.

Conor McGregor

McGregor needs no introduction at this point. His 2015 run to the top of the featherweight and then lightweight division set the MMA world on fire. He’s had many ups and downs since then, but we still can’t get enough. What’s promising about 2021 is that we are expecting to not only see McGregor return, but he is also ready to fight against top-level competition again. Not Cowboy Cerrone who is on a 5 fight losing streak, not Diego Sanchez who hasn’t had a coherent thought since the mid 2000s, but an actual high ranked opponent, namely Dustin Poirier.

The lightweight division is in shambles and is desperate for some new energy. A big win for McGregor here could be exactly what it needs. Of course, Conor is a notorious favorite for both fans and bettors. In the build up before his fights, platforms like the FanDuel sportsbook offer free bets, and the MMA media go into overdrive with their predictions and promos. That’s likely because at this point, Conor is one of the most famous athletes in the world today. After fighting just 2 times in the last 3 years, fans are eager for McGregor to return.

The Diaz Brothers

Nick and Nate Diaz are both fan favorites and true veterans on the sport. Nick in particular has been around since the beginning of the modern age in MMA. Since Nick’s now infamous interview with Ariel Helwani in November of 2019, fans around the globe have been waiting patiently for any sure sign that he is really coming back. If you were to ask those close to him, it certainly sounds like his return after 6 years is legitimate.

Nate on the other hand has been more active, but we haven’t seen him since he fought Jorge Masvidal for the “BMF” belt. Recently Dana White has confirmed he is set to return this year, but who his opponent is remains open to speculation. We certainly hope to see both of the Diaz brothers return soon as true fans know that they leave it all in the cage with every contest.

TJ Dillashaw

As one of the more controversial fighters of the roster, TJ Dillashaw has his share of fans and critics. However, regardless of his PED offense, you cannot deny that Dillashaw is one of the most impressive UFC bantamweights of all time. There is a storm of speculation around the now 34 year old fighter as he returns from his 2 year suspension.

Dillashaw’s fall from grace was dramatic to say the least and he was removed from the UFC during a time when the bantamweight division was one of the most competitive divisions in the entire organization. At the current moment, there is still a lot of opportunity here if Dillashaw was to get an immediate title shot upon return, or jump in the mix with Cory Sandhagen, Cody Garbrandt, Aljamain Sterling, and Jose Aldo all vying to face off against the champion, Petr Yan.

Rose Namajunas

When Rose successfully triumphed over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017, she captured the hearts of UFC fans around the world. Her time at the top was short lived however. Looking from the outside, it would appear that Rose is unsure of where she wants to take her career next. Fans are eager to see her return and fight for the title against Weili Zhang, but that would be an enormous challenge. At this point we just hope to see more of her in 2021 as her brand of boxing is not something that is common in the women’s 115 division.

Darren Till

The hype behind UFC fighters can hit like a bolt of lightning and disappear just as quickly. When now middleweight Darren Till was first making his way up the welterweight ladder, it seemed like he was everyone’s new favorite fighter. Since then his tale has been told, and Till has now found himself stuck in the top 5 of the middleweight division, a weight that he should have been fighting at all along.

After a series of close bouts, most fans have all but forgotten about Till. Make no mistake however, his career is far from over. Till has gone through a complete transformation mentally and physically. His days of arrogant, unshakable confidence are gone. He is now the humble and honest fighter that isn’t afraid to share his fears as he did after the Kelvin Gastelum fight.

The fact is, Till is in a position to have some massive fights soon. Paulo Costa has nowhere to go after losing to champion Israel Adesanya. This could be Till’s next big performance and could have shades of the Costa vs Romero barn burner. Marvin Vettori has also leapt into the top 5 in a big way and a Till vs Vettori matchup would make a lot of sense. This is Till’s year and one that is crucial to determine if he can evolve and become an undisputed champion, or if he is destined to be just another middle of the road gatekeeper.

Jorge Masvidal

You have to feel somewhat bad for Masvidal. His entire career has been a slow burn to the top. This isn’t a guy that just jumped into MMA recently, this is a 36 year old veteran with a combined 49 professional fights. After he finally reached the top of the welterweight division, it looked like he could go anywhere. With a list of big money fights in front of him, all he had to do was start cashing checks. Now it almost feels like his momentum has completely disappeared.

His last-minute bout against Kamaru Usman last July certainly wasn’t an exciting event by any means. That said, there is still a lot of intriguing fights in his division. The grudge match against Colby Covington certainly comes to mind, as does the “rematch” against Leon Edwards following their backstage incident. We could even see Masvidal vs Thompson 2 in the near future. There are plenty of options around and frankly it’s time for Masvidal to stop holding out for the money fights and get back into the cage before his moment completely passes by.