Several world-class fighters and boxers have made headlines for their gambling habits. It’s not uncommon to find boxers indulging in boxing gambling, soccer betting, or casino games for fun. Over the years, the involvement of sportsmen in gambling has had an overall positive effect on casinos, making casino games such as Baccarat, Blackjack, and online roulette even more popular.

Below, you’ll learn about the most famous boxers and fighters who enjoy gambling.

Popular fighters who gamble

Although boxing and fighting is a highly paid business, a few renowned fighters were spotted betting their hardly earned sums of money. These are:

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It’s not a secret that Floyd Mayweather Jr. built a successful career out of boxing. His career made him piles of money – in the millions of dollars. However, this does not stop him from betting. According to some reports, this flamboyant boxer mentioned trying to bet on himself against Connor McGregor in a boxing match. Mayweather also revealed that to date, he has won over $800,000 from gambling other sports such as basketball.

While Floyd is known as a regular gambler that loves to bet on sports, you can also see Floyd Mayweather gambling on casino games. The beautiful thing is that he is open about it, and as luck has it, he has pocketed a few hundreds of thousands in some of his six-figure bets.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is another accomplished fighter who finds gambling irresistible. After surviving some really bad cuts and winning a match against Otto Wallin recently in Las Vegas, he went to a casino! The 47 stitches he got that night could not put him to bed. Long story short, his night ended with an extra $500 and a few beers.

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is a multi-weight champion who is renowned for his charity work. When he is not working, he enjoys placing a few bets in casinos. You can find him at poker tables in the city of Las Vegas. At one moment, he was noticed making stakes of over $100,000. Besides Las Vegas, Manny Pacquiao has visited casinos in Australia and Macau. A statement was made by his manager Bob Arum mentioning how he received calls asking Manny Pacquiao to be the marker for some of the latest big bets.

By the way, it’s not only the table games that he enjoys. Manny Pacquiao has made bets on almost everything, including cockfighting. That’s right, Manny Pacquiao enjoys cockfighting! On another occasion, he placed a bet of over 360,000 on a cockfight that was held in the Philippines.

Evander Holyfield

Evander is a historical boxer who has won world titles both at heavyweight and cruiserweight. Although his career made him over $150 million, unfortunately, he lost a big chunk of it financing his divorces. And the worst part is he is still losing some more to gambling.

In case you don’t remember Evander, he is the guy who played Mike Tyson and was bitten on the ear. Putting aside their beef, the two fighters seem to share similar habits—gambling.

Vinnie Paz

Vinnie Paz is a former lightweight world champion who is also known for his urge for gambling. He regularly visits casinos, placing huge sums of money on poker tables. At one point, he got into trouble after producing bad cheques to a casino in Las Vegas. That’s right, Vinny Pazienza once became a debt-ridden gambling addict because of poor management of money. He also took his gambling issues to the stock market, worsening his financial situation. The good news is that over the years, his gambling addiction has eased up. He can now gamble responsibly without ruining his life.

Boxing gambling: betting on self

The question of whether it’s appropriate to bet on self is difficult to answer. What’s known so far is that it’s a phenomenon that has happened, and it still happens today. Floyd Mayweather is one crazy gambler renowned for placing bets on himself numerous times. Since he retired without a single defeat, it’s safe to say those were some really good bets.

However, there are some grey areas involved in betting for self. When Mayweather attempted to bet on himself against a novice, Connor McGregor in the year 2017, his wager was rejected. He wanted to bet on himself to win by KO, but the sportsbooks weren’t clear on that issue. Now, if sportsbooks won’t allow betting on self in some instances, it can prompt the boxer to make bets in an unregulated manner.

It’s not only Mayweather who took an interest in betting on himself. Several other boxers and fighters have gone down this path. Thurman also tried betting on himself against Garcia.

The bottom line

Whenever you want to gamble, whether at a gambling establishment or online casino, set aside a specific budget, and gamble responsibly. While many boxers and fighters regularly flaunt gambling as fun, the majority of them don’t gamble responsibly and often lose. Nevertheless, since they are already multimillionaires, the losses don’t seem to matter much. Unfortunately, this is not the same case for everyone else, thus you shouldn’t follow suit blindly.

