Many of you believe that athletes do not gamble or bet. In reality, they do. Here we will cover a few of them who are famous, like to gamble and have been doing that for a long period of time. These are famous sports gamblers and now you will know who they are.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a gambler and he uses almost every single opportunity he has to gamble in Las Vegas or online. The best example is after a match with Otto Wallin. He is one of the famous gamblers who gambled even after getting 47 stitches in the aforementioned match. He is known for winnings as well. In this particular example, he won $500 and played at casinos the entire night.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the boxers who have been gambling almost the whole career. During this time frame, he won over $800.000 so you can see that he is a successful gambler. He likes to win and he likes to gamble online and offline, especially in Las Vegas.

You may want to know, can boxers bet on themselves? The answer is yes and no, depending on when and where the bet is placed. Usually, this is illegal. Floyd Mayweather Jr. placed a bet that he will win a match versus Connor McGregor.

Evander Holyfield

Of them all, Evander Holyfield has to be one of the famous sports gamblers that must be featured here. He earned over $150 million fighting and he is one of the very successful athletes in this case scenario. On the other side, he is passionate about gambling and betting. He never leaves a chance to place an amazing bet and enjoy online or offline betting and gambling.

Mike Tyson

Not a single list of this type would be complete without Mike Tyson on in it. He made over $300 million in the rings all over the world and he is one of the best-known boxers of all time. But, he loves to gamble. He does this usually at popular and well-known casinos in the United States and many other, parts of the globe.

Tyson is also known as one of the most aggressive fighters in human history and one of the most successful ones. In addition, he is known for placing impossible and even crazy bets. Of course, he likes spending time with women as well.

Manny Pacquiao

You may know Manny Pacquiao as a philanthropist who has been giving a fortune to charities. We also know that. But, we also know that he is a gambler and he has been gambling for years. He is best-known for using the best Las Vegas casinos and placing high, even up to $100.000 bets. He likes boxing gambling as well, but he prefers table games. You can see him in Las Vegas casinos almost every single week.

We must add that Manny has been known for traveling to other countries so he can gamble. Some of these include Macau and also some of the most popular casinos in Australia. Anyway, he is one of the best fighters and very successful gamblers at the same time. Probably his best-known bet is on cockfighting in Macau where he bet an impressive $360.000.

Conclusion

As you can see, professional boxers and fighters like to bet and gamble as well. We can add that this refers to and can be seen among all professional athletes across the globe. They all like the payout feel and the thrill that is present while gambling. In addition, gambling is the only thing that can cause this adrenaline rush, except boxing and fighting so you can see why these athletes love to do this.