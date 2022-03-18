Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is considered to be the ultimately violent sport for females. Still, there are enough famous women, who started to compete in this sport. They appeared later than men, starting only from 1997 women started to fight officially in America. Irrespective of a relatively short period, female fighters have improved their skills and there are real leaders among them. The list of the outstanding and the strongest female UFC sportsmen relevant for 2022 could be found at Top 10 UFC Women’s Fighters In 2022 – Sportskeeda.com.

Interesting facts about UFC female fighters

Initially the Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White assumed that there was no reason for creating a separate division for women, but when she met Ronda Rousy, she changed her mind. Currently, there is an accepted female division with various weight categories.

Rousy became the first woman who signed with the UFC in 2012

Female fighters have constituted a big part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship program and their divisions continue to grow.

Women have very similar rules for UFC as men, but still there are certain differences.

What is it like to be a female fighter?

Relationship with male UFC fighters. Male sportsmen actually respect females doing this kind of sport. They are ready to share technical tips and necessary information. Control of physical form. Female fighters need to control their level of fitness and they need a lot of discipline to do it regularly. Dating. Being an Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter does not mean that there will be serious changes in personal life. However, a professional UFC female fighter always attracts attention and arises interest in people around. Reaction of other people. Certainly, people pay attention to female UFC fighters as their appearance is unusual.

The list of rules to follow if you want to become a UFC female fighter

Contractors. Female sportsmen do not have long-term deals with the UFC and have to follow the booked fights for them. They are paid for each fight and there is no relation to any further fights.

Testing. Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters go through regular random drug testing and there is no difference if this is a female or a male. Before and after fights the samples are taken by the athletic commissions. The use of steroids is prohibited.

Unemployment. One of the greatest problems for women fighters is that their market is not big enough and any loss could lead to unemployment. This is the reason why female fighters treat all fights as important.

Clothes. Men do not have to wear t-shirts, whereas women are to cover their chest and they usually wear sports bra or special female fighting shirt. The UFC controls the wardrobe issues during their events.

Detailed information about UFC fighters

