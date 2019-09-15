Father Blasts Tyson Fury’s Performance, Rips Into Trainer Ben Davidson

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury’s father John was not impressed whatsoever by his son’s performance against Otto Wallin on Saturday night.

Fury maintained his undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Wallin in Las Vegas. However, it was far from easy as Wallin was a game opponent who even opened up two early cuts near Fury’s right eye.

And for John, it was a case of a bad camp and he believes trainer Ben Davidson and the rest of the team is to blame:

“I don’t know how he has taken the cut in the third and made it to the 12th,” the senior Fury said in a BT Sport interview (transcript via MMA Mania). “It has gone terribly wrong in the camp and someone is to blame. Tyson never landed a meaningful punch. If Tyson had been in front of one of the top-three or Alexander Povetkin, he would not have won. I am a straight talker and that is the worst I have ever seen him.

“I have half an idea what went wrong but I cannot share it. He has done an eight-week camp but his strength and power have gone. He was as weak as a kitten. His body looked a lot softer tonight. He is not an 18 stone fighter, he wants to be body beautiful. I have seen this coming. I saw this coming. If he keeps hold of that team, that whole team, they will cost him his career. Ben Davidson and everyone.

”The cutman is the only one who can take any credit. it was like a shark’s mouth. If this was not his show, if he was the away fight, he would have been gone.”

Harsh words from the senior Fury but Davidson responded in a respectful manner:

“John is Tyson’s dad so of course you have to respect him,” Davidson said. “But Tyson was fully prepared and you can’t do anything about sustaining a bad cut. Just because he’s gone 12 rounds it doesn’t mean he’s weak. If he was weak he wouldn’t have been able to do 12 rounds there.”

What do you make of Fury’s performance and his father’s comments?