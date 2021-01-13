Professional fighting is probably one of the most popular sports in the world, right at the top with boxing, football and basketball. So, it’s quite understandable why so many people love betting on the outcome of some of their favorite fighter’s matches. And even for the athletes participating in the fight, every match is a gamble of its own.

That’s why it’s also quite common that professional fighters also enjoy gambling on their own. The thrill they feel when they enter the ring and the uncertainty of the whole situation is quite similar to the feeling those who bet experience when placing their bets. With that said, here are some of the most famous fighters who also simply love to gamble.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is one of the most famous heavyweight champions. Often referred to as one of the most aggressive fighters, he also has a whole different side of him that’s not being discussed as much. Not very many people know that Mike Tyson is a pigeon enthusiast who also enjoys sports betting and regulated lottery. When gambling, however, the most important thing is to make sure you’re investing your assets only in regulated casinos. That’s why you should visit this site and learn more about some of the most notable casinos. Who knows? You may even end up playing with Mike Tyson himself.

Tyson Fury

Aside from wrestling, this Britain’s two-time heavyweight world champion is also a famous gambler. Reportedly, he’s so passionate about gambling that he doesn’t let anything get in his way. Once, when he was fighting Otto Wallin in Las Vegas, right after winning the fight he proceeded to go to a local casino. Allegedly, he felt like the night “wasn’t over yet”. So, with 47 fresh stitches, Fury managed to have some fun, drink a couple of beers and walk out of the casino with $5,000 in his pocket.

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao, aside from being a multi-weight champion, is also quite fond of making charitable donations. Aside from that, he’s a renowned philanthropist. In his early days, even Manny admits that fame and money got to his head a bit which led him on the path of overspending and making some poorly-calculated decisions. Pacquiao often made $100,000 bets in various casinos. Aside from regular betting, he’d also bet on cockfighting and football. Supposedly, he even once made a $360,000 stake on a Philippines’ cockfight, which is simply mind-boggling.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. simply loves to bet on various sporting events. In fact, he likes it so much that he even tried to bet on his own fight once. The fight in question was the 2017 Floyd vs. McGregor. Here, Floyd was so confident in himself that he tried to bet that he’ll finish the match in under 9.5 rounds and that he’ll win the contest by knock-out. Of course, bookmakers turned down the wagers.

Evander Holyfield

Even though betting is quite engaging and it can be super fun, it’s important to note that people who are not being careful enough may get into some serious financial issues. Evander Holyfield is a great example of this. He earned $150 million after winning world titles at heavyweight and cruiserweight levels. However, the majority of that money Holyfield spent on less-than-successful bets. Even though he was betting in various sports, the luck just wasn’t on his side. So, he ended up wasting the majority of his wealth and eventually going completely broke.

Just remember, as fun as entertaining gambling may be, you still need to be cautious. It’s super easy to get carried away and end up losing more than you can afford. That’s why it’s of the utmost importance to always stay responsible and only gamble within your limits.