UFC featherweight Dan Hooker is willing to give credit where he feels credit is due, even if it’s for Jake Paul’s diss track of UFC president Dana White.

Hooker is set to make his octagon return later this year against Arnold Allen on the upcoming UFC London card. He is making the move back down to featherweight after an up-and-down tenure at lightweight.

Hooker and many other UFC fighters remain conflicted with their stances on Paul and his persona. Paul has emerged as one of the biggest names in boxing for his ability to market himself.

The Paul-White feud took a turn for the worse when Paul released a diss track on his social media platforms. During an exclusive interview with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, Hooker gave his thoughts on the video.

Dan Hooker Reacts To Jake Paul’s Diss Track Against Dana White

“I did see that video, I understand what the guy’s doing,” Hooker said. “He puts some serious effort into these things. I can’t fathom spending the money to make a diss track like that, but you can understand why he’s making millions of dollars boxing. His understanding of what people want to click on is next level.”

Paul has attacked White on the issue regarding UFC fighter pay among other topics. White has yet to respond publicly to the diss track.

As for Hooker, he’s looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. His first stint at featherweight featured wins over Gilbert Burns and Jim Miller.

Paul has become one of the most divisive figures in combat sports today, but Hooker seems to understand the method to his madness. It seems as though the Paul-White feud is just getting started.

Do you agree with Dan Hooker on Jake Paul’s diss track?

