Ex-UFC Featherweight Clay Collard Earns Big Boxing Victory (Video)

Former UFC featherweight Clay Collard seems to be doing pretty well for himself outside the Octagon.

Collard competed in the UFC from 2014-2015 where he compiled a 1-3 record, including a TKO loss to former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

He has since competed for various MMA promotions while also embarking on a professional boxing career since 2017. He took a big step in the latter when he defeated former unbeaten prospect Ray Guajardo via second-round TKO in their super welterweight matchup on Saturday night.

You can watch the finish below:

Collard is now 6-2-3 in his boxing career while he is also 18-8 (1NC) in his mixed martial arts career. It remains to be seen what is next for the 26-year-old, but he certainly has options when it comes to combat sports.

What did you think of Collard’s performance and finish?

