Everything You Need To Know About ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM

The ONE Welterweight title is vacant, but it won’t be for long. On 17 November, live from Stadium Istora in Jakarta, in the main event of ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM, the undefeated Tyler McGuire will face Zebaztian Kadestam to crown the next champion of the division. The card will also feature an intriguing kickboxing match between two former champions. The legendary Nieky Holzken will battle Cosmo Alexandre in the co-feature as part of the ONE Super Series. It’s a rematch 10 years in the making.

In addition to MMA and kickboxing, there are also two Muay Thai bouts on tap. The action begins at 7pm. Here is a look at the entire card:

Tyler McGuire vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (For Vacant ONE Welterweight Title)

Nieky Holzken vs. Cosmo Alexandre (Kickboxing)

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol vs. Angelie Sabanal

Pongsiri Mitsatit vs. Hayato Suzuki

Lerdsila Chumpairtour vs. Sok Thy (Muay Thai)

Zach Zane vs. Jimmy Yabo

Elipitua Siregar vs. Muhammad Imran

Egi Rozten vs. Eddey Kalai

Zhao Zhi Kang vs. Dae Hwan Kim

Eugene Toquero vs. Tatsumitsu Wada

Brown Pinas vs. Yohann Drai (Muay Thai)

Xie Chao vs. Bruno Pucci

ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM will be broadcast on local television in Jakarta and other Asian countries where available. However, martial arts fans who do not live in any of the countries where the event is being broadcast can watch the action for free on the ONE mobile app.

The 32-year-old McGuire has compiled a record of 11-0 since turning professional in mixed martial arts back in April 2015. That includes a triumphant ONE debut at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER in July 2018. McGuire took a unanimous decision over Luis Santos to set up this opportunity. He is making a bid to join heavyweight Brandon Vera as the only American-born champions in ONE Championship.

McGuire’s opponent Kadestam is a three-fight veteran with ONE, but his career dates back to 2011. This will be his second shot at winning the ONE welterweight title, but he too owns a win over Santos. In his last bout, which also took place at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER, Kadestam scored a decisive TKO victory over Agilan Thani. Their battle looks to be a classic clash between a grappler/submission specialist in McGuire, and a striker in Kadestam. Oftentimes, this dynamic has helped to create some of the most memorable bouts in MMA history. Perhaps this will be the latest edition in the unofficial series.

Holzken is one of the most skilled and decorated strikers in combat sports history. He is a multiple-time kickboxing champion and even owns a 13-1 record as a professional boxer. The 34-year-old from the Netherlands has accumulated a wealth of experience in his career and established a significant following. While he’ll be competing in Jakarta, you can bet his fans will pay close attention to his rematch with Alexandre.

The 36-year-old Brazilian won his last bout at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR in April via KO over Elliot Compton, but Holzken got the better of him in their first meeting. Holzken took it by decision 4-1, but Alexandre will be looking to even the score. With a title on the line, and kickboxing royalty in action, ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM could be one to watch.