Evander Holyfield Wants To Link Up With Dana White And Zuffa Boxing

Heavyweight boxing legend Evander Holyfield says he wants to link up with UFC President Dana White in the future. The long talked about Zuffa boxing promotion will likely be launched in 2020 and Holyfield thinks it’ll be a success with White at the helm. Speaking on Sirius XM, the former cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing champion said he would love to be a part of it. (H/T Sirius XM)

“I think, Dana White, he had proven it when he did the Mixed Martial Arts, he knows the stuff. I think that with him and the way that he do things, it could be big. Hopefully if he do it, let me be part of it.”

Holyfield believes its important to have elite level boxers involved in promoting fights as it brings legitimacy to it. Zuffa will certainly need some ex-professionals involved to help smooth the transition from MMA to boxing.

“I just think that if thing is going to grow for him, he has to have people who have been the very best. People tend to come and pay more attention when you have people like myself and maybe Floyd Mayweather, anybody who has been world champion, who was good, and there was no doubt that they were good fighters. This kind of draw to attention that makes things a little easier than it would if you think you can just do it yourself.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Dana White has already told media he and Floyd Mayweather struck a deal that would see ‘Money’ involved to some degree with Zuffa boxing. However, no details have been released on the arrangement or when the company will actually launch. With the likes of Mayweather, Holyfield and I’m sure a bunch more ex-boxers wanting to get involved, Zuffa boxing is sure to a success. Just don’t expect to see any MMA fighters crossing over, White apparently isn’t keen on that idea.

