Ev Ting Confident With Rolling Against a Grappling Legend in Shinya Aoki

BANGKOK, Thailand – Former ONE World Title challenger Ev “E.T.” Ting of Malaysia is entering perhaps the toughest bout of his career this weekend, when he faces Japanese legend and former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki of Japan.

The 29-year-old Malaysian-Kiwi sensation is ripped and ready to go for their three-round lightweight clash at ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES, set for this Saturday night, 6 October at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite Aoki’s lofty grappling credentials, Ting believes he has what it takes to hang right in the thick of things on the mat with the submission specialist.

“I’ve worked on my ground game and grappling skills my entire career, and I am extremely confident in handling any situation. My defense is on point, and I am aware of threats when they appear. I’m not at all intimidated by his jiu-jitsu,” said Ting, beaming with confidence.

“If he is able to take me down, I know exactly what to do. I know my game and I know my skills. If it comes to that, then I’m prepared for whatever.”

Despite Ting’s defensive grappling skills however, he would be best suited to avoid a ground war with Aoki at all.

The Japanese stalwart is world-renowned for his ability to submit guys, having scored incredible victories over big name opponents such as Kazushi Sakuraba, Yuki Yamamoto, Lyle Beerbohm, Joachim Hansen, and Eddie Alvarez. The list of top martial arts talent Aoki has reduced to mere clips on his highlight reel goes on and on.

Which is why although Ting is confident with his ability to roll with Aoki, he believes that sticking to his strengths is what will ultimately get him the victory.

“I’ve rolled with black belts before, it’s nothing new to me. But I will definitely strike with him because that’s his biggest weakness. If he can overcome my movement and somehow get close enough to hug me, then by all means, let’s grapple. He will have to get through some heavy fire though, and he has to be prepared to take some big shots,” said Ting.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced a month ago that the winner between Ting and Aoki will go on to challenge for the lightweight title in the promotion’s inaugural Japan event in Tokyo next year.

With the Eduard Folayang vs Amir Khan bout already announced for Manila as the official ONE Lightweight World Championship title bout, Ting will earn a shot at the title should he get passed Aoki this Saturday.