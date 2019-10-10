Errol Spence Injured After Nasty Car Accident (Photos)

Spread the word!













Boxing’s unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. was involved in car accident and is currently in intensive care.

UPDATE: A spokesman confirms champion boxer Errol Spence Jr. was the driver of the Ferrari that crashed in Dallas this morning. https://t.co/HD2nsAUFpC pic.twitter.com/tRnzETUyS9 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 10, 2019

The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Dallas as he crashed his Ferrari. Spence suffered serious injuries but is expected to live.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith told ESPN. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

According to Dallas police, the accident took place at 2:53am as Spence was driving at “a high rate of speed” without a seatbelt:

“The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt,” police said.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Spence competed last month when he defeated Shawn Porter via split decision to add the WBC title to his IBF belt. He is expected to defend those titles against Danny Garcia next year.

Many in the boxing world have sent out prayers for Spence’s recovery including Porter and potential future opponent WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019

Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will💪🏿💪🏿 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 10, 2019

Lowkick MMA wishes Spence a speedy recovery. If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!