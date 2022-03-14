CEO of Tesla Elon Musk has recently taken to Twitter to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight in the hopes of freeing Ukraine.

The Entrepreneur, who is known for his social media presence and antics, has managed amassed a following of well over 70 million followers on his Twitter account alone.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat.” Musk stated, “The stakes are Ukraine” as he wrote the country’s name in Ukrainian.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

The 50-year-old didn’t stop there as he continued to thread the tweet with a message to the Kremlin’s official Twitter account/

“Do you agree to this fight?” as Musk tried to provoke a response amid the Russian and Ukraine dispute.

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Musk’s peculiar challenge was one of many tweets over the course of a three-hour period, where the South-African even incorporated a Shakespeare line from Macbeth, as he recited “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

The Tesla owner despite his wealth and influence within the world possibly might be biting off more than he can chew in his challenge against former judo Black Belt as well as the former head of operations for KGB.

Putin was made an honorary president of the International Judo Federation in 2008, however, it has since been revoked due to his ‘special military operations; in Russia’s neighboring country, Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin is a black belt in Judo and a holder of the 9th-degree taekwondo black belt, one level above Chuck Norris. pic.twitter.com/jbgfoqhynW — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) January 29, 2022

Elon Musk is not the only celebrity trying to get his hand on Putin

Former boxing heavyweight world champion, Wladimir Klitschko, has been serving in the Ukrainian Army alongside other Ukrainians in an effort to help the innocent people suffering due to Putin’s invasion of his home country.

Klitschko has been updating his social media, where he can use his platform to show the world the truth about the “special military operation” led by Putin, labeling it as a “senseless war”.

Just today he posted a video to his Twitter account as he reveals the impact a Russian missile attack had on normal civilian life, as the 45-year-old passionately urges for more help.

Do you think Elon Musk could win in a fight against Vladimir Putin?

