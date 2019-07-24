Eduard Folayang On His Dream Match With Eddie Alvarez

Spread the word!













We sat down with former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang to talk about his upcoming bout with Eddie Alvarez at ONE: DAWN OF HEROES.

Here is the interview.

Q: Have you trained any differently for this match (against Eddie Alvarez) than you have for others in your career?

A: Yes, my opponent is an experienced and seasoned athlete. He’s a legend in this sport and has been around a long time. But I’m used to facing legends. Inside that ring, it’s just two guys going at it. We’re both human, and we both can win or lose. This is the fight game, and anything can happen. All I need to make sure of is that I am well prepared for anything he has to offer. You can be sure that my team and I are putting together a very good strategy that will be effective against him.

Q: You have proven time and again that you are capable of bouncing back from adversity. You’re coming back from a loss to Aoki in March and looking to defeat Alvarez in August, what are your plans moving forward? Do you want to chase a third title reign?

A: Of course, I want to make another run at the World Title. Right now, I still feel like I’m at the top of the game. The journey isn’t over for me yet. I know it’s going to be hard. I’m not expecting things to be easy. The ONE lightweight division is super stacked, so every challenge is a big challenge. To chase that World Title again is the plan. But right now, I have to deal with the monster in front of me. Eddie Alvarez is no easy task. I have to be at my best to win.

Q: How aware of Alvarez’s career were you before he came to ONE Championship?

A: I’ve watched Eddie compete for a long time. I think everyone has. He’s an absolute legend. I’m very familiar with his style and where his advantages are. He’s a former World Champion, just like myself. So he knows what it takes to win at the highest level. I think this is a great fight and a great matchup between us. Whoever wins this will be in a good position to call for another shot at the belt.

Q: If given the opportunity, would you want to face Aoki again for a rubber match or will you look for other opportunities?

A: Shinya and I still have unfinished business. We have one win each, and I am always open to face him for the third time. I think it will always be an awesome opportunity to take on a legend like that. Right now though, we’re both coming off losses. And that’s something that we have to get past. I know somewhere down the line, our paths will cross again.

Folayang vs. Alvarez is just one of the significant matchups scheduled for ONE: DAWN OF HEROES on 2 August in Manilla. The main event will be the world title defense of ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen against Koyomi Matsushima. In the co-main event, newly crowned ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty faces Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

There are several Grand Prix matches on tap as well. Team Lakay will have another member of its esteemed squad in action as Danny Kingad battles Reece McLaren in a ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semi-finals match. Demetrious Johnson faces Tatsumitsu Wada in the other semi-final.

The preliminary card is also packed with intrigue as undefeated American welterweight James Nakashima meets Japanese legend Yushin Okami and another great Filipino warrior Geje Eustaquio battles Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu in an alternate matchup for the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

ONE: CENTURY is set to be the biggest card in ONE history, but this Manila event is pretty close.