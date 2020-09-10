We may be approaching the final quarter of 2020, and COVID may still be dominating the world of sports, but there are three major fights still to come this year. With three super match bouts still to come in 2020, there are plenty of reasons for you to nip over to top betting sites such as www.mymobicasino.com and have a punt this autumn.

Woodley vs. Covington

At long last, we are finally going to be able to see Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley square off on Sunday, September 20th. Covington’s 15-2 MMA and 9-2 UFC record holds up well against Woodley’s 19-5-1 MMA and 9-4-1 UFC credentials. At long last – after years of trying to hook it up – the pair will finally be ready to dish out the blows. Who is going to land the win? That is anyone’s guess with these two lads firmly set on level pegging in virtually all areas, although Covington’s last opponent, current Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has had his say.

Khabib vs. Gaethje

Another fight we are looking forward to will happen this October, the “Zone of Death” at UFC 254. At least, that is how Justin Gaethje described his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. This fight will see the Eagle attempt to put away Gaethje while trying to defend his 28-0 perfect record in the process. Of course, the fact that the UFC Lightweight Champion belt is on the line doesn’t hurt, either. If there were a fighter right now who could arguably put an end to that run and give Khabib problems, it would most likely be Justin.

The task before him is set to be monumental. Gaethje has been thinking positively and even believes he knows what it takes to put away the Russian. He believes that the zone in front of him is “death” and that he aims to make as many “car crashes” as possible. Should he avoid being grabbed, he might just have a chance.

Ferguson vs. Poirier

The Ferguson vs. Poirier saga has been on and off over the last few months. According to the latest news, the fight could happen at UFC 254, when Gaethje is set to meet Nurmagomedov. Recently asked if UFC 254 could also see Ferguson vs. Poirier on the cards, UFC President Dana White replied, “probably”.

Dustin Poirier is looking for some redemption, having lost to Khabib at UFC 242 a year ago. However, if he wants another crack at the Russian, he’s going to need to get through Tony Ferguson first. Poirier goes into the potential fight with finishes in three out of his last four matches. The fight would come after the Louisiana native initially rejected suggestions that he could face Ferguson. Those denials seemed to have been quashed if what UFC President is saying is true.

With three juicy fights potentially on the calendar and an ample number of internet betting sites eager to take bets – there is a lot of life left in 2020.