Eddie Hearn Wants Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury In The Summer

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn wants an Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight to happen later this year.

Fury became the WBC heavyweight champion following his seventh-round TKO win over Deontay Wilder last night. In the process, he established himself as arguably the best heavyweight in the sport today.

Wilder does have a rematch clause which he must reportedly trigger within 30 days. However, given the nature of the fight, many in the combat sport world would prefer to see Fury face domestic rival and current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Joshua.

And despite the accusations heading his way about wanting to protect his star fighter, Hearn wants to make the fight happen and says Joshua wants it as well:

“Of course I am!” Hearn replied to a fan who said he wouldn’t let Joshua near Fury following the latter’s win. “And AJ wants it bad..this fight is gonna and has to happen this year!”

Hearn added there was no need for a Fury vs. Wilder trilogy and called for a title unification fight with Joshua to happen in the summer:

“No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed”

Of course, things like this have been said in the past before as well. We’ll just have to wait and see if the stars align for the heavyweight title unification fight everyone has been dying to see.

Do you think we’ll see Joshua vs. Fury this year?