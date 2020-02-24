Eddie Hearn Promises Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Will Happen

Spread the word!













Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he will do all he can to make Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury a reality this year.

Following Fury’s WBC heavyweight title win over Deontay Wilder over the weekend, Hearn called for a title unification fight with current unified heavyweight champion Joshua in the summer.

Many were skeptical give how a Joshua vs. Wilder title unification fight never materialized two years ago. However, Hearn says some broadcasting issues aside, everyone involved wants to make this fight happen.

“He’s [Fury] promoted by [Top Rank CEO] Bob Arum predominantly,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Frank Warren is also involved, MTK are his management company. I’ve spoke to Top Rank and I’ve spoke to MTK straight after the fight. Everybody is very clear on this. Everybody wants this fight – Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Top Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom. There are some hurdles to overcome on the broadcasting, but nothing too much.

“I promise you this fight will happen. If we have to fight (Kubrat) Pulev, we’ve got to beat Pulev, and if he has to fight Wilder, he’s got to beat Wilder again. Both of those things will happen. Fury will beat Wilder again and Joshua will knock Pulev clean out, despite Bob Arum telling us very differently. You will get this fight. We will do everything that it takes to make this fight.”

As Hearn mentioned, Kubrat Pulev is set to challenge Joshua next as his IBF mandatory. Meanwhile, Wilder has revealed that he does plan on triggering his rematch clause. That means a summer title unification fight is out of the window.

But should both fighters get through those next bouts, Hearn is confident a big British showdown will occur, especially with both camps wanting the fight:

“Last time, you had us and Team Wilder and we were locking heads,” Hearn added. “Right now, you have two guys and two camps that genuinely want this fight, that genuinely will do everything that they can to make this fight. It is the only fight.

“When are we ever going to get the chance of two British world heavyweight champions fighting for the undisputed title against each other? It’s never happened before it will never happen again. We’d be clowns, we’d be idiots if we didn’t make this fight. We believe we win the fight, they believe they win the fight, so let’s see it.”

Do you think we’ll see it this year?

