Eddie Alvarez Lures Three ONE Championship Mainstays As Potential Opponents For Debut

Merely 24 hours after ONE Championship publicly confirmed the signing of international mixed martial arts superstar Eddie Alvarez into a multi-bout contract, names of possible opponents in his much-awaited debut under the promotion’s banner have surfaced.

ONE Championship dropped a bombshell on Tuesday, 16 October when the Singapore-based martial arts organization officially announced that the 34-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is now part of its burgeoning roster of world-class talent.

Alvarez has not even settled comfortably in his new home yet, but with the organization housing top-tier competitors in the lightweight division, three mainstays in the company’s 77.1-kilogram weight class appear as strong candidates to face him in his first bout on the ONE Championship stage.

Arguably the biggest athlete acquisition in the seven-year history of ONE Championship, Alvarez provides a plethora of intriguing matchups, including a bout with former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang.

Folayang is one of Asia’s most beloved mixed martial artists as he has captivated fans around the globe with his warm personality, humble demeanor, and epic battles in ONE Championship.

Over the course of his promotional run, Folayang has enjoyed a long list of unforgettable moments, including his shocking victory over Japanese legend Shinya Aoki to capture the lightweight crown in November 2016.

The 34-year-old resident of Baguio City, Philippines is pretty excited about the news of Alvarez directing his career path to ONE Championship.

“Of course, I’m happy about Eddie Alvarez joining ONE Championship. Having a competitor like him will make the lightweight division even more exciting,” Folayang.

For Folayang, he is open to the possibility of sharing the cage or ring with Alvarez in the future.

“If that happens, definitely, it would be an honor to face him. But right now, the priority is to regain my world title,” he quipped.

Folayang vies for the vacant ONE Lightweight World Championship against Singaporean sensation Amir Khan, who could secure a date with Alvarez if he pulls off an upset victory over the Filipino in the main event of ONE: CONQUEST OF CHAMPIONS on 23 November.

The 23-year-old Singaporean phenom holds the exceptional record for the most wins and finishes in ONE Championship, scoring impressive victories over the likes of Bashir Ahmad, Jimmy Yabo, Jaroslav Jartim and Adrian Pang.

Khan is coming off the biggest win of his ONE Championship stint, submitting ex-ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario with a first-round rear-naked choke this past September.

Aside from the potential encounter with Folayang or Khan, there is a very realistic chance the long-awaited trilogy bout between Alvarez and Aoki could finally happen in ONE Championship.

Both men crossed paths on two occasions in the past, with Aoki winning via first-round submission in their first meeting in December 2008 before Alvarez getting even with a second-round stoppage triumph in their April 2012 rematch.

Riding high on a three-bout winning streak, Aoki is currently the top contender for the ONE Lightweight World Championship, awaiting the winner of the title tiff between Folayang and Khan on 23 November.

ONE Championship would be the perfect place for a rubber match between two lightweight giants such as Alvarez and Aoki.