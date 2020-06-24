Dustin Poirier Open To Rematch With Justin Gaethje

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier is open to the idea of facing off against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje for a second time.

The two top 155lb fighters first squared off on April 14 2018 at UFC Glendale. Poirier emerged victorious in that fight knocking out Gaethje in the fourth round of their epic slugfest. ‘The Diamond’ is the last man to beat Gaethje who is currently riding an impressive four-fight win streak which includes a stoppage victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Poirier expressed his interest in running it back with Gaethje because he knows a second fight will be just as good as the first, he said.

“I’m always open to it. It was ‘Fight of the Year,’ I thought, and I’m sure it would be again. I love watching him fight and, like I always say, anybody I’m a fan of watching fight, I would love to fight them because I know we’ll put some craziness on in there.”

Before that can happen ‘The Highlight’ will attempt to unify the lightweight division against undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight will reportedly take place at UFC 253 in September and it’s one Poirier is still very much unsure about.

“It just depends how it unfolds and how Justin’s footwork is,” Poirier said. “If he can stay off the fence, I think he’s gonna give Khabib a lot of problems. Khabib’s gonna have a tough time taking him down in the open. But against the fence, I’m not sure.

“If Khabib gets him up (against) the fence and starts getting in on his legs, he might give Gaethje some trouble there and get him down and it’s gonna be hard to get back up. I know first hand.”

