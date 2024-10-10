Dricus du Plessis remains betting favorite over Alex Pereira despite brutal UFC 307 win

Despite landing another title defense at UFC 307 earlier this month, Alex Pereira remains a distinct betting underdog against current middleweight star, Dricus du Plessis – with the South African favored by the bookies to topple the light heavyweight kingpin.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, managed to land his third successful defense of the light heavyweight crown earlier this month in Salt Lake City, running through Khalil Rountree.

Felling the Syndicate MMA staple in the fourth round with a damaging TKO success, Sao Paulo favorite, Pereira turned in his third successful 205lbs title defense in just seven months since his ascension to the throne last November.

Dricus du Plessis remains betting favorite to beat Alex Pereira

However, despite his roughshod run at light heavyweight, Alex Pereira, who has welcomed a middleweight return, is a current +170 betting underdog to beat Dricus du Plessis, with betting sites you can use offering a slew of odds on him – some as favored as -200, in fact.

Himself sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 305 back in August, Pretoria star, du Plessis successfully defended the middleweight crown in Australia, stopping common-foe, Israel Adesanya with an eventual fourth round face crank submission win ‘Downunder’.

And in the weeks ahead of his title defense against number eight ranked contender, Rountree in Utah, Pereira welcomed the chance to take on du Plessis in a bid to reclaim his crown at middleweight, before confirming plans for an extended light heavyweight stay.

Labelling du Plessis a “clown” who was supposedly “scared” to fight him amid silence following his title defense against City Kickboxing ace, Adesanya, du Plessis hit out at the Brazilian in a response.

“He never takes it serious, so it shows that he’s scared, you know what i mean?” Alex Pereira said of Dricus du Plessis. “Instead of him just saying, ‘Look, UFC. Let’s make me and Pereira fight.’ Clown.”

“A scared clown, how dare you?” Dricus du Plessis responded to Alex Pereira. “Now that’s taking it too far. I’ve already said I’m in to fight either you or (Sean Strickland). What more do you want or should I tag your translator.”

Adding light heavyweight striker, Rountree to a stunning run at the light heavyweight limit since his move to the division in the summer of last year, Pereira has landed five victories at 205lbs since his weight class leap.

Moving to 205lbs last annum, Alex Pereira would take home a split decision win over former champion, Jan Blachowicz at altitude in Salt Lake City.

Positioning himself into a vacant title fight in November of last year at Madison Square Garden – a happy hunting ground for the Brazilian, Alex Pereira stopped another former champion, this time landing a TKO win over Jiri Prochakza in New York.

Headlining this year’s monumental UFC 300 event in Las Vegas, Alex Pereira would turn in a hellacious first round knockout of yet another ex-titleholder, ending his war of words with Jamahal Hill with a stunning finish.

And just weeks later – replacing an injury-stricken, Conor McGregor, Pereira took main event honors at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, once more stopping Prochazka – this time with a brutal second round high-kick and strikes stoppage.

For du Plessis, the South African star, who has so far enjoyed an unbeaten run since his Octagon debut four years ago, has been heavily linked with a title rematch against the above-mentioned Strickland next – rekindling their rivalry since a January title fight this annum.

However, according to his coach, du Plessis may find himself embroiled in another rematch instead, potentially against former gold holder, Robert Whittaker – who is gearing up for a pivotal showdown with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 over the course of five rounds later this month.

“I had a conversation actually yesterday with Dricus (du Plessis),” Morne Visser said. “And I said to him, there’s only one thing for certain at this stage, only one thing, and that’s that we’ve got to be ready to fight in Sydney in February. My opinion is Sean’s (Strickland) overselling it. He’s I mean, he’s just had one win. After that was against (Paulo) Costa. (Robert) Whittaker had two, and I think he’s going to go for number three now. So I think my opinion is my honest opinion, is that next for us in line will be Whittaker in Sydney in February. I think he’s going to beat Khamzat (Chimaev) and I honestly think that they’re going to give him the shot.”

Already linked with a lengthy stay at light heavyweight amid his calls for a heavyweight move to boot, the next challenger to Alex Pereira’s throne at 205lbs may emerge as soon as the end of this month – with perennial contender, Magomed Ankalaev looking to book an overdue pairing in a title-eliminator against fellow European talent, Aleksandar Rakic.