Donnie Yen Inspired Agilan Thani To Become A Martial Artist

Like so many of his colleagues and contemporaries around the world, it was the silver screen that first left ONE welterweight Agilan Thani enamored by the wonderfully diverse world of martial arts.

Growing up in the rough streets of Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, Thani would lose himself in martial arts movies of all descriptions, but there was a film in particular that truly captured his attention and sparked his love for the art he would later dedicate his life to.

It wasn’t the acrobatic kicks or show-stopping striking sequences that caught his eye, rather a display of submission grappling that immediately had Thani transfixed.

“When I was a kid I used to watch a movie called SPL. It has a jiu-jitsu scene by this guy called Donnie Yen, who’s a Chinese movie star,” Thani explains.

“I asked all my friends at school what the martial art being used there was. I eventually found out it was jiu-jitsu. So, I did some research and found a school in Malaysia and started training jiu-jitsu then it just took off from there. I started training constantly and it took over my life.”



Thani quickly developed into an exceptional grappler, and “Alligator” was born. It’s been the foundation of his approach and the primary basis for the success that would soon come on the professional fighting stage.

Turning pro in 2013, Thani was quickly scooped up by ONE Championship, where he swiftly reeled off six consecutive wins on his way to a title shot, and emphatically stamping his mark on the division.

Now Thani is preparing to take on one of Asia’s most famous and celebrated martial arts sons in Japanese-Korean superstar Yoshihiro Akiyama.

The former judo world champion turned popstar will make his promotional debut against Thani at ONE: Legendary Quest in Shanghai on June 15, where the young Malaysian will look to claim a scalp that would send him directly back into world title contention.

“I think he’s a well-rounded fighter. He’s not one dimensional at all. It’ll be great to go against him and test myself as to how how much I’ve grown as an athlete as well,” said Thani.

Thani’s contest with Akiyama is the co-main event on a bumper night of bouts at Baoshan Arena, which also includes a ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship bout between Stamp Fairtex and promising Australian Alma Juniku.

