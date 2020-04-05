Donald Trump Tells Dana White & Other Sports Leaders They Will Return To Normal Soon

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White was among the sports leaders who partook in a conference call with President Donald Trump amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A few hours after the call President Trump held a press conference to update the American people on the ongoing crisis. As well as various other topics he spoke about the call with UFC President White and the other sports leaders, he said.

“I just spoke with the commissioners and leaders of, I would say, virtually all of the sports leagues,” Trump said. “These are all the great leaders of sport. They want to get back. They’ve got to get back. They can’t do this. Their sports weren’t designed for it. The whole concept of our nation wasn’t designed for it. We’re going to have to get back. We want to get back soon – very soon.”

Later in the press conference, Trump insisted normal service will be resumed “sooner rather than later”, but he refused to give any timeline, he said.

“I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said. “No, I think whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. The fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball, baseball, football, and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, fresh, beautiful air.

“I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later. We’re not going to have separation for the rest of our times on the planet. We need it for this period of time. Eventually, people are going to be able to occupy those seats in arenas next to each other like we have for all of my life and all of your life.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

How long will it be before fans are back in attendance at sporting events again?