A lightweight pairing between veteran division contenders, Donald Cerrone, and Joe Lauzon has been added to a UFC Fight Night 208 event on April 30. – with a location or venue for the event yet to be determined by the organization.

For Denver native, Cerrone, the veteran will make his first lightweight excursion since May 2018 where he grabbed a unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta at UFC Fight Night Ottawa in a main event slot.

Donald Cerrone will attempt to snap a run of five losses in his last six Octagon appearances against Joe Lauzon

In his most recent outing, Cerrone dropped his fifth defeat in his last six Octagon outing – finding himself on the receiving end of a first round knockout loss against welterweight contender, Alex Morono.



For Lauzon, the Massachusetts grappling expert will make his first outing since a homecoming UFC Fight Night Boston clash against Jonathan Pearce back in October 2019, scoring a first round ground strikes win to snap a three-fight losing run. Nolan King of MMA Junkie was first to report the pairing of Cerrone and Lauzon.

Before his May loss to Morono, Cerrone, one-time lightweight title challenger battled to an eventual official ‘No Contest’ against Niko Price – snapping a run of four consecutive losses.

After his May 2018 win over Iaquinta, Cerrone would suffer a trio of comprehensive stoppage defeats against former division champions, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor.

The Ottawa win over Iaquinta came as the third as part of a purple patch for the former Jackson-Wink MMA staple, where he stopped both Alexander Hernandez with strikes, and former teammate, Mike Perry with a submission win.

The Ultimate Fighter 6 semi final feature, Lauzon boasts a 28-15 professional record, and has lodged an impressive 17 separate career submission victories.

Amongst his list of victories since his 2006 Octagon debut, Lauzon has bested the likes of Jens Pulver, Jeremy Stephens, Melvin Guillard, Jamie Varner, Michael Chiesa, Takanori Gomi, and Diego Sanchez.

