Dominic Breazeale Thinks Ref Stopped Deontay Wilder Fight Too Early

Dominic Breazeale feels referee Harvey Dock stopped his WBC heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder a bit prematurely.

A straight right from Wilder floored Breazeale in the first round of their boxing contest this past weekend at New York’s Barclays Center.

The California native was somehow able to get back to his feet, but only after failing to beat the ten count.

While Breazeale did not give an interview in the ring, he did give his thoughts on how the fight ended later on.

“I think the ref stopped it a little early because I could hear him saying seven and eight, but that’s boxing,” Breazeale said (via Bad Left Hook). “He did his job and kept us safe for our next fight.

“I got on my feet and had my legs under me. It’s the heavyweight division so there’s going to big shots from guys with power. This was a situation where he landed the big right hand before I did. I thought I was going to come on in the later rounds. I’ll be back and go for the heavyweight title again.”

IT'S OVER. WILDER KNOCKS OUT BREAZEALE I ROUND 1 pic.twitter.com/bJOAxBP2Hw — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 19, 2019

While it’s admirable that Breazeale got back to his feet, he clearly failed to beat the ten count. He was also stumbling backwards after the referee called an end to the fight.

On reflection, he will probably acknowledge that this was far from an early stoppage.

Still, there is no shame in having your only two losses coming at the hands of two unbeaten heavyweight champions in Wilder and Anthony Joshua.