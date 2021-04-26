Billy Joe Saunders is amongst the greatest boxers in the UK. He is without doubt incredibly talented. He started boxing only as a child at the Hoddesdon Boxing Academy. He lives in Waltham Abbey near London, is 1.80 m tall and started in the middleweight division (class up to 69 kg body weight). Some of his accomplishments and victories include 1st place at the Junior European Championships in Poland (2007), 1st place at the Commonwealth Championships in England (2007), 1st place at the EU championships in Poland (2008), 3rd place in the European Olympic qualification in Italy (2008) and 9th place at the Summer Olympics in China (2008).

At least Billy Joe Saunders has the impression that he would only play second fiddle behind ‘Canelo’. At the beginning of the year Alvarez had only signed a contract for two fights with Matchroom Boxing, which ended with the fights against Avni Yildirim and Billy Joe Saunders, but ‘Canelo’ would like to work longer with Eddie Hearn, as he did in an interview with TV Azteca stated: “He’s by far the best promoter in the world. I love working with him because he’s a promoter who also takes care of the little details, which makes everything a lot better. He never has a problem with his fighters and listens to the wishes of his fighters. It’s great to finally be able to work with this type of promoter. We have already asked him to negotiate our fight in September, possibly against Plant, and he has started talks with his team. “

Since Alvarez is arguably a much bigger cash cow than Billy Joe Saunders will ever be, Saunders’ fears are probably not entirely unfounded. Especially since Saunders sees himself being taken advantage of. For example, he had been assured that one of the three judges for the fight against Saul Alvarez would be British. Which is probably not the case, as Saunders criticizes: “I made this deal on the basis of an English judge, an American judge and a Mexican judge. When he (Eddie Hearn) came here the other day, he said no English judge was allowed. This is unacceptable. I stayed calm, but I’m not blind. “

Inclined judges – to call it that – have been responsible for Alvarez leaving the ring as the winner at one point or another in the past. For example in the fights against Austin Trout or Erislandy Lara.

The British super middleweight also feels that he has been treated unfairly financially. While the stock exchange negotiations said there would be no income from ticket sales, it is now certain that around 80,000 spectators will watch the fight live and on site at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Does Saunders fear that Eddie Hearn would not be inconvenient to lose to Canelo? Billy Joe’s father Tom suspects this: “Eddie Hearn has a business interest. It’s not in Eddie Hearn’s best interest that Billy Joe wins this fight, and that’s worrying,” said Tom Saunders in an interview.

But ‘Superb’ does not want to do this “favour” to its promoter. While quite a few boxing fans assume that Saunders can only win via a knockdown, if at all, the 31-year-old may have different plans in the fight against Alvarez: “We saw people trying to run away and box him. We saw people try to use their muscles, but we only saw one man use his brain and that was Floyd Mayweather. “

Will Billy Joe Saunders be Saul Alvarez’s second opponent who does that and can prevail with it? Is there anything to Billy Joe Saunders’ fears? Does the Mexican superstar even need the help of the judges? Or is ‘Canelo’ a size too big for Saunders?