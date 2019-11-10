Dillon Danis Reacts To Logan Paul Losing To KSI In Boxing Debut

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. November 9, 2019) Logan Paul lost his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTube star KSI.

The pair went six rounds in the cruiserweight division for Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn on DAZN. When it was all said and done, KSI was awarded the split decision victory.

It didn’t take long for Bellator star Dillon Danis, who has been campaigning for a fight with Logan’s brother, Jake, for quite some time, to react to the result.

Here’s what Danis had to say on Twitter.

“to be honest @jakepaul better thank god every day that i wasn’t allowed in that arena, cause if i was, i woulda slapped his face back behind his hairline”

“meet me in the parking lot @jakepaul for the real main event”

“congrats @KSIOlajidebt!”

Danis then deleted a Tweet in which he bashed Logan Paul’s performance, and apologized for picking on the other Paul brother.

“sorry for picking on you @LoganPaul actually thought you were half decent”

It will be interesting to see if a fight between Danis and Jake Paul eventually develops. The pair have built up quite the feud with each other on social media.

What do you make of Danis’ reaction to Paul losing to KSI last night?