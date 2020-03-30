Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin & Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora Postponed

Spread the word!













Matchroom Boxing has announced they will be postponing all of their shows scheduled for May including two pay-per-view events.

The sports promotion run by Eddie Hearn broke the news today which will see Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora and Lee Selby vs. George Kambosos Jr all temporarily shelved.

See the full statement below.

“In line with the BBBofC (British Boxing Board of Control) and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in May, including Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at the Manchester Arena on May 2, Lee Selby vs. George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 9 and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora at The O2 in London on May 23.

Subject to the developing situation, Whyte’s Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash with Povetkin has been rescheduled to Saturday July 4th, while Selby’s IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator against Kambosos Jr has been rescheduled to Saturday July 11th. Tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

A new date for Usyk’s blockbuster Heavyweight showdown with Chisora is also being worked on, with tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled date once announced and refunds available from you point of purchase.”

It remains to be seen if the new dates will even be viable and these events could well be pushed back again. As of right now, Anthony Joshua’s mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev set to take place on June 20 at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is still going ahead as planned. However, you can only imagine a similar announcement will be made delaying that fight in the coming days or weeks.

Are you disappointed to see Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora postponed?