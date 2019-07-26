Dillian Whyte Releases First Statement Since Reports About Testing Positive For Banned Substance

Spread the word!













British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte has finally responded to the news that he tested positive for a banned substance.

Whyte made it 10 wins in a row when he defeated Oscar Rivas via unanimous decision at the O2 Arena in London this past weekend. However, it was reported Wednesday that a UK Anti-Doping test showed his system containing metabolites of the anabolic steroid dianobol.

The test notably came back positive on July 17 which meant Whyte was allowed to fight Rivas despite his promoters Matchroom and the British Boxing Board of Control being made aware of it. Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn insisted both fighters were cleared to fight soon after:

Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout. Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 24, 2019

And Whyte finally broke his silence on the matter — as much as he legally could:

“I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days,” Whyte tweeted Friday. “I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can’t talk about it for good legal reasons. I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square. Thanks for the support.”

Thanks for the support — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) July 26, 2019

Hopefully, more information is revealed to the public soon, but it’s worth noting that this is not the first time Whyte has tested positive for banned substances. “The Body Snatcher” was suspended for two years after testing positive for Methylhexaneamine in 2012.

