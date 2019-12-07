Spread the word!













British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has had a doping charge dropped.

The 31-year-old tested hot in the build up to his fight with Oscar Rivas earlier this year. Despite the failed test he was allowed to fight and beat the Colombian after meeting with the United Kingdom Anti-Doping commission (UKAD).

He passed all tests with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) in the build-up and aftermath of that fight, but gave an adverse test to UKAD.

However last night UKAD announced the charge against Whyte had been withdrawn. In a joint statement with the fighter they said. “Having rigorously scrutinised and investigated the detailed factual and scientific evidence provided by Mr Whyte, UKAD is satisfied that the presence of the very low amounts of metabolites in his June 20 2019 sample was not caused by any fault, negligence or wrongdoing on Mr Whyte’s part and, given the circumstances, could not have affected the fight between Mr Whyte and Mr Rivas on July 20 2019.” (H/T UKAD)

The fighter himself reacted to the new on social media. “For those who believed in me I won’t forget you. To those who didn’t, I won’t forgive you and I know who you are.”

Whyte will fight Polish heavyweight Mariusz Wach tonight. The Brixton heavyweight will be part of the under-card of Anhtony Joshuas rematch with Andy Ruiz.

This latest development now makes things unclear with his WBC situation. Whyte holds the ‘interim’ belt and was due to be Deontay Wilders mandatory. However on hearing of Whyte failed test the WBC provisionally suspended Whyte’s status, something which now need to be rectified.

