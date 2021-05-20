Former UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has reportedly parted ways with Joshua Fabia, who was his partner for everything related to his fight career for almost two years.

This was first reported by MMA Fighting on Thursday after reaching out to Sanchez for comment. He is expected to make a formal announcement on the split sometime in the next week.

This comes after controversy upon the controversy surrounding the polarizing UFC main-stay and Fabia, who has yet to comment on the reported end to the working relationship. Sanchez was granted his release from the UFC just months ago in the midst of a toxic relationship between the promotion and Fabia.

Sanchez was originally scheduled to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 before the fight was canceled and the UFC had to play musical chairs with possible opponents for Cerrone. He remains a free agent and has re-iterated his desires to continue fighting for another promotion; including for ONE Championship and BKFC.

Sanchez’s run with Fabia includes fighter meeting confrontations with UFC broadcast team members, back-and-forths in the media with UFC president Dana White, and unusual training regimens in which Fabia appears to hit Sanchez with strikes while the former The Ultimate Fighter winner is hanging upside down.

Fabia began calling the shots for Sanchez following his knockout win over Mickey Gall at UFC 235. In recent weeks, Fabia shared a private phone call with UFC executives Sean Shelby and Hunter Campbell discussing Sanchez’s overall well-being following questionable behavior.

Sanchez has since agreed to participate in the Professional Athletes Brain Health study funded by the UFC to analyze the potential for any brain damage suffered during his combat sports career.

Sanchez took aim at the UFC and other critics of Fabia in a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s MMA Today with hosts Anthony Smith and RJ Clifford. At one point in the interview, Sanchez was moved to tears when addressing White’s alleged reluctance to meet with him.

Sanchez is one of the biggest fan favorites in the history of the UFC and hopefully he’ll have the opportunity to end his career on his own terms. Whether or not he signs with another promotion remains to be seen, but he’ll surely find success with whatever he chooses to do.

What is your reaction to Diego Sanchez parting ways with Joshua Fabia?