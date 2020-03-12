Derek Chisora And Oleksandr Usyk Set To Face Off With One Another

Spread the word!













Heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora will face off for the first time tomorrow ahead of their highly-anticipated May 23 clash. The pair will meet at a press conference which will take place inside the Royal Institute of British Architects in London, UK.

The undefeated Usyk is widely regarded as one of the planets best pound-for-pound boxers and while no one disputes his technical ability, the jury is still out as to whether the former undisputed cruiserweight champion can mix it with the big boys of the heavyweight division.

Chisora may not be the most refined of fighters, but the Zimbabwean-born British boxer is never one to back down from a challenge.

“It’s going to be hard, I’m not going to lie to you. I think this fight will be the hardest fight I’ve ever had. Not because the guy hasn’t got power, but because of the accuracy of his punches and the way he chucks them. When he chucks them he’s unbelievable,” Chisora stated when talking about talking on the talented Ukrainian.

“I’m going to have to eat leather, I’m not going to lie to you. I’m going to eat leather. I’m probably going to take five before I get one in there, but it is what it is. I eat that sh*t for breakfast. The hunger remains and the dedication is the same.”

‘WAR’ Chisora’s outlandish antics during previous press conferences, which include throwing tables, and several heated altercations, have earned the 36-year-old a reputation as being somewhat of a wild card. However, Usyk is not concerned about what will go down tomorrow when he and Chisora stand toe-to-toe with one another.

“”We can’t sell this fight by insulting the guy. It’s a fight for boxing fans. If I say ‘f*ck you’ to him he’s going to think I said, ‘good morning’. He doesn’t understand any English. He’s a good guy. There’s nothing wrong about this guy,” Usyk said.

“He’s a funny guy, he loves life, he likes everything. He’s a boy’s boy – he’s cool. I can’t really say anything bad about this man. He’s done so much in four years. He’s done great for himself. He’s amazing, I’m a big fan of his.”

This fight has all the hallmarks of a classic contest and will answer a lot of questions about where both fighters sit in the heavyweight division.

The only uncertainty is what impact the ongoing coronavirus outbreak will have on the event. Currently the UK has not banned sporting events, but with the situation changing so rapidly, it does appear for fans, it will be a case of wait and see.