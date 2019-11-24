Deontay Wilder’s Brother Marsellos Knocked Out In Undercard (Video)

Spread the word!













Saturday was a good night for WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for his brother Marsellos.

Wilder retained his WBC title following an emphatic seventh-round knockout of Luis Ortiz in their rematch. However, the American was getting outboxed for majority of the seven rounds. Until his fight-ending punch, he seemed to be unable to hit the trigger as some questioned if the night’s previous events were playing a role.

That’s because his brother Marsellos was brutally knocked out by Dustin Long in their cruiserweight bout earlier on the undercard. After taking control for most of the fight, the younger Wilder hit the canvas in the fourth round.

You can watch the knock out below:

DUSTIN LONG OUT OF NOWHERE! 😱 Marsellos Wilder goes down from a big left hook after he was in control of the entire fight. WOW! #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/oX2GHMnZpE — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 24, 2019

It puts Marsellos at a 5-2 professional boxing record with both of his losses coming in the form of knockouts.

Luckily for the Wilder family, Deontay came away with the win later in the night as he remains undefeated with a 42-0-1 record. His next fight looks set to be another rematch against Tyson Fury slated for February.

Wilder also stated that once that’s done, he is targeting a title unification clash with the winner of the upcoming Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua fight next month.