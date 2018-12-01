The time is finally here, with Deontay Wilder set to meet Tyson Fury tonight (Sat., December 1, 2018) in one of the most anticipated heavyweight title fights in recent memory. The WBC heavyweight champ will face off against the lineal champion from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. You can join LowKick MMA for Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury live streaming results as the action unfolds.

Fireworks are on the docket when Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) puts his gold on the line against Fury (27-0, 19 KOs). The outspoken-yet-troubled star is looking to resume his throne as the best heavyweight. To do so, he’ll have to topple the surging Wilder. Fury has won two straight fights since taking all of 2016 and 2017 off due to severe mental health issues. Wilder, meanwhile, will be looking to extend his streak of title defenses to eight.

Both fighters have talked a vast amount of trash heading into tonight’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event. Based on their thunderous knockout percentage, this massive title fight is expected to end before the final bell.

You can find out how to watch the PPV online here. We’ll have live streaming results of the card right here. Finally, we’ll provide round-by-round results of the main event starting roughly around 11:30 p.m. ET.

Wilder vs. Fury Live Streaming Results:

Main Card:

WBC Heavyweight Championship Bout: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury (12 rounds) Junior Middleweights: Jarrett Hurd def. Jason Welbourn by R4 KO Heavyweights: Luis Ortiz def. Travis Kauffman via R10 TKO Heavyweights: Joe Joyce def. Joe Hanks by R1 KO (2:25)

Fury vs. Wilder Round-By-Round Results:

Round One: