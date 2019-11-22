Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II Countdown (Video)

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. November 23, 2019) the WBC heavyweight championship will be up for grabs when Deontay Wilder defends his strap against Luis Ortiz II.

Wilder will rematch Ortiz, who gave him, arguably, the toughest fight of his career back in March of 2018. Ortiz nearly finished Wilder before “The Bronze Bomber” came back with a 10th round TKO win. It remains the only loss on the 40-year-old’s record.

As for Wilder, he remains undefeated in his professional boxing career. Wilder’s fight against Ortiz tomorrow night goes down from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is pivotal due to Wilder having another highly-anticipated rematch awaiting down the road, against lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

Ahead of tomorrow’s fight, PBC on FOX has released a Countdown special to preview the Wilder vs. Ortiz rematch. You can watch the full special in the video player below.

Who are you picking in the rematch between Wilder and Ortiz?