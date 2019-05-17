Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale Final Weigh-In & Staredown

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat., May 18, 2019) WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will meet mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale for the title from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Many hoped Wilder would immediately rematch Tyson Fury following their epic clash last year, but that fight is on ice for the time being. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will face Breazeale instead, and he’s made some headlines heading into the fight. Wilder claimed he wants to ‘get a body on his record’ and kill a man in the ring.

The two met up for the final weigh-in and staredown today, and Wilder was looking intense as usual. Check it out via SHOWTIME Sports right here: