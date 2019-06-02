Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury React To Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight Title Loss

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. June 1, 2019) Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the boxing world in New York.

The Mexican-American knockout artist handed Anthony Joshua his first career loss, taking the unified heavyweight title home in the process. This throws a huge wrench into Joshua’s plans to face the likes of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in the future. Both Wilder and Fury have offered their reactions to the upset.

Fury actually sent out a heartfelt message to his fellow countryman, offering him some words of advise:

“We have our back and Forth’s but @ anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again”

We have our back and Forth’s but @anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again 👊🏼 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 2, 2019

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s response, however, was much different. Wilder claimed Joshua never was a “true champion,” saying his career was built off lies and contradictions:

“He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts. Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!”

He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.

Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!#TilThisDay — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 2, 2019

Now, Joshua will most likely move on to rematch Ruiz later this year. Should the Englishman avenge his defeat and regain the titles, perhaps a fight against Wilder or Fury will still be on the table. Of course, it’ll be nowhere near as big as it could’ve been when Joshua was undefeated.

However, Ruiz Jr. is the champion and proved tonight he shouldn’t be overlooked. The heavyweight division moving forward will be very interesting to keep an eye on, indeed.