Video: Final Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Pre-Fight Press Conference

Earlier today (Wed. November 28, 2018) the final pre-fight press conference between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went down.

The pair will square off this weekend (Sat. December 1, 2018) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Both Wilder and Fury have been building this fight up for quite some time, and are ready to put on one of the best fights heavyweight boxing has to offer at the moment.

Saturday night’s winner will almost certainly be gunning for a bout with heavyweight kingpin Anthony Joshua next. Wilder is one of boxing’s most terrifying heavyweights at the moment. His undefeated record sits at 40-0, with all but one win coming by way of knockout. However, he’ll face the toughest fight of his career against Fury.

Fury also holds an unblemished record at 27-0, winning 10 of those by knockout. He took a lengthy hiatus following his lineal heavyweight title victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. After dealing with some severe depression issues, Fury has racked up back-to-back victories in preparation for a fight against the likes of Wilder and Joshua.

Today, Fury and Wilder came face-to-face one last time before taking the ring this weekend. Each man got their opportunity to speak before starring down. Check out the presser here: