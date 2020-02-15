Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury PPV Price Revealed

Spread the word!













In just one week, the highly-anticipated rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will get underway.

The event will be a joint ESPN and FOX-produced pay-per-view (PPV) event, matching up the two best heavyweights in the world. Now, it has been announced that the PPV price will cost buyers $79.99. If you’d like to watch in standard definition, the event will cost you $69.99. This is actually a discounted rate from the pair’s first fight, which cost $84.99.

If you’re watching in the UK, you can view the rematch through BT Sport Box Office for £24.95. That comes out to about $32.50 in the United States. Wilder and Fury fought to a controversial draw back in December of 2018. The fight was largely dominated by Fury, tecnique-wise, however, the only two knockdowns of the fight came from Wilder. The latter of which, arguably, could’ve been ruled a knockout.

Now, the rematch will finally take place from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 22. The main card will get underway around 9:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can purchase the PPV through traditional cable and satellite providers, the FOX Sports GO app, or ESPN+.

What do you think about the Wilder vs. Fury PPV price? Will you be watching?