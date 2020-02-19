Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Get Physical During Faceoff (Video)

Spread the word!













Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will finally have their highly-anticipated rematch this weekend (Sat. February 22, 2020).

Wilder and Fury initially fought back in December of 2018. There, the pair fight to a draw decision after 12 rounds. However, many think Fury should’ve won the bout on points, while others argue the fight could’ve been stopped after Wilder’s second knockdown. Now, after a little over a year, the rematch will finally happen.

This weekend Wilder puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Fury yet again. The pair had a faceoff this week shortly after a press conference. During the faceoff, Wilder and Fury got physical, shoving each other. Several people then stepped in between the two heavyweights to smooth things over.

Things were heated between Wilder and Fury the first time around as well, but never to this level. It will be interesting to see if both men can shake hands and be respectful after their fight this weekend, much like they did the first time around.

What do you think about Wilder and Fury shoving during their faceoff? Who are you picking to win this weekend?