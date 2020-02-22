Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Salaries: Main Eventers Get Big Money

Spread the word!













Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will run things back inside the squared circle tonight (Sat. February 22, 2020) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The rematch is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. And it certainly reflects in the headliners’ paychecks. The Nevada State Atheltic Commission (NSAC) have released the official salaries for the Wilder vs. Fury II card. Both Wilder and Fury are guaranteed $25 million each, plus a percentage of the pay-per-view (PPV) buys.

You can check out the full Wilder vs. Fury II salaries below:

PPV card:

Deontay Wilder $5M (Guaranteed $25M plus percentage of PPV profits)

Tyson Fury $5M (Guaranteed $25M plus percentage of PPV profits)

Tyson Fury $5M (Guaranteed $25M plus percentage of PPV profits) Charles Martin $250K

Gerald Washington $275K

Gerald Washington $275K Emanuel Navarrete $300K

Jeo Santisima $25K

Jeo Santisima $25K Sebastian Fundora $40K

Daniel Lewis $35K

Prelims:

Subriel Matias $50K

Petros Ananyan $30K

Petros Ananyan $30K Amir Imam $30K

Javier Molina $35K

Javier Molina $35K Rolando Romero $8K

Arturs Ahmetovs $7K

Arturs Ahmetovs $7K Gabriel Flores Jr. $15K

Matt Conway $20K

Matt Conway $20K Vito Mielnicki Jr. $4K

Corey Champion $5K

Corey Champion $5K Isaac Lowe $30K

Alberto Guevara $6K

What do you make of the Wilder vs. Fury II salaries?