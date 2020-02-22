Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Salaries: Main Eventers Get Big Money

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will run things back inside the squared circle tonight (Sat. February 22, 2020) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The rematch is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. And it certainly reflects in the headliners’ paychecks. The Nevada State Atheltic Commission (NSAC) have released the official salaries for the Wilder vs. Fury II card. Both Wilder and Fury are guaranteed $25 million each, plus a percentage of the pay-per-view (PPV) buys.
You can check out the full Wilder vs. Fury II salaries below:
PPV card:
- Deontay Wilder $5M (Guaranteed $25M plus percentage of PPV profits)
Tyson Fury $5M (Guaranteed $25M plus percentage of PPV profits)
- Charles Martin $250K
Gerald Washington $275K
- Emanuel Navarrete $300K
Jeo Santisima $25K
- Sebastian Fundora $40K
Daniel Lewis $35K
Prelims:
- Subriel Matias $50K
Petros Ananyan $30K
- Amir Imam $30K
Javier Molina $35K
- Rolando Romero $8K
Arturs Ahmetovs $7K
- Gabriel Flores Jr. $15K
Matt Conway $20K
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. $4K
Corey Champion $5K
- Isaac Lowe $30K
Alberto Guevara $6K
What do you make of the Wilder vs. Fury II salaries?