Deontay Wilder Plans To Exercise ‘Legal Right To Kill A Man’ In Ring

Love him or hate him, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says what he feels, even if he crosses the line every now and again.

Wilder, who retained his title in a controversial draw against Tyson Fury last December, will face Dominic Breazeale on Saturday night. While the champ is heavily favored (-1000 on Bovada) to defend his title, it would seem Wilder is out for blood.

“[Breazeale’s] life is on the line for this fight and I do mean his life,” Wilder said on Tuesday. “I am still trying to get me a body on my record (h/t/ Independent).”

Wilder, of course, is referencing a controversial claim he made before the Fury fight, in which many high-profile boxing personalities came out of the woodwork to bash the champ.

Still, isn’t shying away from his comments. Furthermore, he wants to make it clear that he is not the one who picked this fight.

For that, he just doesn’t feel bad for Breazeale.

“Dominic Breazeale asked for this. I didn’t go seek him. He [sought] me. So if it comes it comes. This is a brutal sport. This is not a gentleman sport.

“We don’t ask to hit each other in the face but we do anyway. And you can ask any doctor around the world, he will tell you, your head is not meant to be hit.

“On this particular time, we have bad blood against each other. This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time. It’s legal. So why not use my right to do so?”

Adding fuel to Wilder’s naysayers, the comments come just weeks after he told Breazeale to “make some funeral arrangements”.

British light heavyweight boxer Scott Westgarth died due to injuries suffered in his victory over Dec Spelman just last year. While Italian pugilist Christian Daghio succumbed to injuries after his WBC Asia title fight against Don Parueang.